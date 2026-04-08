Canadian lithium firm signs agreement with Germany’s TKMS to support submarine project supply

E3 Lithium entered into a teaming agreement with Germany’s TKMS on April 8 to establish a framework for cooperation on the Canadian patrol submarine project (CPSP). The agreement focuses on the integration of Canadian lithium into supply chains for defence applications and research.

TKMS is currently participating in a procurement process to provide up to 12 Arctic-capable submarines to the Royal Canadian Navy. E3 Lithium reported that the partnership includes a potential financial contribution aligned with Canada’s industrial and technological benefits policy.

Chris Doornbos, President and Chief Executive Officer of E3 Lithium, said the agreement allows the company to connect the critical minerals industry with strategic markets.