Brazilian Navy takes delivery of third Scorpene submarine and launches fourth of series

The Brazilian Navy accepted delivery of the Tonelero, the third Scorpène-class submarine built in Brazil with support from Naval Group, on November 26 at the Itaguaí naval base. On the same day, the fourth submarine of the class, the Almirante Karam, was officially launched.
The Tonelero follows the commissioning of the first submarine of the submarine development programme (PROSUB), Riachuelo (S40), in September 2022, and the second, Humaitá (S41), in January 2024.
As part of a comprehensive technology transfer agreement, Naval Group is supporting the construction of four Scorpène-class submarines at the Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN) shipyard.
Pierre Éric Pommellet, Chairman and CEO of Naval Group, stated, “We are honoured to contribute to strengthening Brazil’s maritime sovereignty.”
The Scorpène-class submarines are described as conventional vessels adapted to meet the Brazilian Navy's specific operational requirements. They are designed for a range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and special operations, with capabilities for both deep and shallow water environments.
The programme has involved extensive training of ICN shipyard teams in France and the integration of local suppliers into the supply chain.