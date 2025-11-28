Brazilian Navy takes delivery of third Scorpene submarine and launches fourth of series

The Brazilian Navy accepted delivery of the Tonelero, the third Scorpène-class submarine built in Brazil with support from Naval Group, on November 26 at the Itaguaí naval base. On the same day, the fourth submarine of the class, the Almirante Karam, was officially launched.

The Tonelero follows the commissioning of the first submarine of the submarine development programme (PROSUB), Riachuelo (S40), in September 2022, and the second, Humaitá (S41), in January 2024.