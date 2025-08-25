Biden adviser highlights problems but defends AUKUS submarine project

The report also highlighted the high costs of AUKUS - it is estimated it will cost Australia $240 billion (A$368 billion) over more than 30 years - a shortage of skilled labor for submarine production in all three countries, and other practical issues such as a lack of progress in ensuring "AUKUS visas" to facilitate movement for people involved in the project.

It also pointed at a vague focus of the so-called Pillar Two of AUKUS aimed at collaboration in high-tech weaponry and said this needs to be narrowed.

The report, which Denmark co-authored with Charles Edel, a former State Department official now also at CSIS, said despite the issues, "shoring up AUKUS was a strategic imperative."