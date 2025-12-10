Babcock signs contract with HII to support Virginia-class submarine manufacturing

The contract authorises the UK engineering firm to build assemblies for Block VI fast-attack submarines, a move intended to increase production throughput and build resiliency within HII's supply base.

Chris Kastner, President and CEO of HII, stated, “Leveraging Babcock’s reach and expertise in the UK will reinforce our supplier base, strengthen submarine production in the US, and support the trilateral AUKUS partnership.”

David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock, noted that the contract allows the company to build on its established missile tube assembly capability. UK Defence Secretary John Healey described the deal as a "vote of confidence" in the workers and skills of Scotland’s defence industry.