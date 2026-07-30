Australian Government selects design team for future submarine dry dock

The Australian Government has selected Leidos Gibbs and Cox Australia to lead the preliminary design for a contingency dry dock that will be established in Western Australia to support Australia's future nuclear-powered submarine capability.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 29, the Australian Department of Defence (DOD) said selecting the designer to provide floating dry dock design services will ensure Australia will be ready to undertake critical repairs and maintenance for its future nuclear-powered submarines from the early 2030s, ahead of the requirement to conduct submarine depot-level maintenance from the late 2030s.

The DOD explained that this contingency dry dock capability is a critical pre-condition of Australia receiving its first Virginia-class submarine and will provide a critical contingency capability for Australia and its partners.