Australian government awards AU$2 billion submarine sustainment contract to local shipyard

HMAS Farncomb will be the first of the RAN's six Collins-class submarines to undergo sustainment and capability enhancement under the LOTE program. The work to upgrade Farncomb will commence in 2026 at ASC's facilities in Osborne.

The Australian Department of Defence (DOD) said the LOTE program will ensure the future availability of the Collins-class submarines without compromising on submariner safety. The government's decisions on the LOTE program have been informed by advice from the DOD as well as independent expert advice.