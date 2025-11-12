Australian Defence Department awards contract extension for Collins-class submarine sustainment

As the Collins-class combat system manager, Raytheon Australia has been providing acquisition and sustainment support for all in-service Collins-class boats for 25 years.

The Australian Government said that it will continue to invest in priority capability enhancements and sustainment for the Collins-class submarines to ensure that these will remain a potent and credible capability to conduct operations to safeguard Australia’s maritime approaches and sea lines of communication.

"The extension of this contract with Raytheon Australia demonstrates Defence’s commitment to Australia’s national naval shipbuilding and sustainment enterprise by providing over 150 skilled Australian workers with continuing roles sustaining a critical defence capability," said David Hanley, Deputy Secretary Naval Shipbuilding and Sustainment at the DOD.