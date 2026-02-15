Australia pledges $2.8b to progress nuclear submarine shipyard build

Australia said on Sunday it would spend AU$3.9 billion ($2.76 billion) to progress construction of a shipyard that will help deliver nuclear-powered submarines under the trilateral AUKUS defence pact with the US and Britain.

Announced in 2021, AUKUS is Australia's largest-ever defence investment and will see US-commanded Virginia-class submarines based in Australia from 2027, several Virginia submarines sold to Australia from around 2030, and Britain and Australia building a new class of AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the AU$3.9 billion as a down payment to deliver the new shipyard in Osborne, a suburb of Adelaide in South Australia.

"Investing in the submarine construction yard at Osborne is critical to delivering Australia's conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines," Albanese said in a statement.