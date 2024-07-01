Who’s Who: Maritime Movements for May/June 2024

Marine consultancy Solis Marine has confirmed a series of appointments across its UK- and Singapore-based businesses as the companies scale their operations to meet global demand for technical and engineering support in the shipping and marine energy sectors. In the UK, Richard Pemberton is appointed Principal Naval Architect working with Solis Marine Engineering (SME) in the company’s Falmouth headquarters where he will head up clean shipping operations. He joins SME from the University of Plymouth where he was a lecturer in marine design, bringing with him a background in the decarbonisation of the shipping and offshore industries.