Warships, submarines among Trump’s $1.5t defense wishlist

US President Donald Trump is set to unveil a $1.5 trillion defence budget request for the next fiscal year on Friday, by far the largest year-over-year increase in defence spending in the post-World War Two era.

Funding for Trump's marquee but controversial $185 billion "Golden Dome" missile defence shield is expected to be included in the budget request as well as Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and warships.

Procurement of Virginia-class submarines made by General Dynamics, and Huntington Ingalls Industries as well as other top shipbuilding priorities is expected.