VIDEO | Portuguese Navy interdicts "narco-sub" carrying around $30m in cocaine

The Portuguese Navy has successfully intercepted a semi-submersible vessel carrying approximately 1,700 kg of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean off Lisbon.
The interception occurred on the morning (local time) of October 29 when a navy patrol vessel reached the area where the "narco-sub" was located with the aid of surveillance assets in the Atlantic.
A joint boarding team of navy personnel and the Portuguese Judicial Police boarded the suspect vessel and found parcels containing cocaine.
Officials said the seized drugs had an estimated street value equivalent to US$30 million.
The narco-sub later sank. Officials believe that the makeshift vessel was intended only for a one-way journey.
No details have been provided on the suspect vessel's country of origin.
This is the Portuguese Navy's second successful interdiction of a semi-submersible, drug-carrying vessel since the beginning of the year. The first interdiction had also occurred off Lisbon and resulted in the seizure of cocaine totalling six tonnes.