VIDEO | Pakistan Navy assists stranded offshore support vessel in Arabian Sea

A vessel of the Pakistan Navy's Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) branch came to the aid of a foreign-flagged vessel that had become stranded in the Arabian Sea earlier on Tuesday, May 5.

The crew of the Comoros-registered offshore support vessel (OSV) Gautum issued a distress call after suffered a critical technical failure in her main generator while en route from Oman to India, causing her to drift.

Upon receiving a distress alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai, the Pakistan Navy, in coordination with the PMSA, immediately deployed the patrol vessel PMSS Kashmir to render assistance.