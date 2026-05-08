VIDEO | Pakistan Navy assists stranded offshore support vessel in Arabian Sea

A vessel of the Pakistan Navy's Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) branch came to the aid of a foreign-flagged vessel that had become stranded in the Arabian Sea earlier on Tuesday, May 5.
The crew of the Comoros-registered offshore support vessel (OSV) Gautum issued a distress call after suffered a critical technical failure in her main generator while en route from Oman to India, causing her to drift.
Upon receiving a distress alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai, the Pakistan Navy, in coordination with the PMSA, immediately deployed the patrol vessel PMSS Kashmir to render assistance.
Kashmir later arrived in the area and provided food, medical aid, and other necessary supplies to Gautum's crew. The PMSA personnel also provided technical assistance to restore the OSV's essential systems.
The PMSA found that the damage suffered by the generator was irreparable. This then prompted the Indian Coast Guard to request that a tug be sent to the area to tow the OSV to port.
Gautum's seven-strong crew included one Indonesian and six Indian nationals.