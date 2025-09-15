VESSEL REVIEW | P-1011, P-1012 & P-1013 – Iraqi Navy patrol boats for attack and special operations support missions

ARES Shipyard in Turkey and South Korean counterpart ENM have handed over three new fast patrol boats in a series to the Iraqi Ministry of Defence for operation by the Iraqi Navy.

Designed by naval architecture firm BMT, the aluminium-hulled P-1011, P-1012, and P-1013 will be capable of patrol, surveillance, insertion and extraction of special operations forces, infrastructure protection, asymmetrical warfare, territorial water control, and coordinated joint operations.