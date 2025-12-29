VESSEL REVIEW | Munin & Hugin – Royal Danish Navy places new coastal patrol boats into service

The Danish Ministry of Defence (Forsvarsministeriet; FMN) recently took delivery of two new patrol boats in a series to be operated jointly by the Royal Danish Navy and the Danish Police.

Munin and Hugin were designed and built by Marine Alutech of Finland in compliance with NATO “coastal patrol boat” requirements. They will be operated in support of Frontex, the European Union's border and coast guard agency, on missions that include surveillance, maritime law enforcement, disaster response, fisheries protection, environmental monitoring, anti-illegal migration patrols, interception, boarding, and search and rescue.