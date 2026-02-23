KRI Belati Havelsan(1).jpg
VESSEL REVIEW | KRI Belati – Propeller and waterjet-equipped missile craft delivered to Indonesian Navy

The Indonesian Navy recently commissioned a new warship into service.

KRI Belati (“Dagger”) is a missile-equipped fast attack craft (FACM) of all-aluminium construction with a length of 62 metres (200 feet), a beam of nine metres (30 feet), a displacement of 500 tonnes, and a crew complement of 62.

Perhaps the most notable feature of the new vessel is her propulsion system, which can run on both conventional fuel and biofuel and includes a conventional propeller and two waterjets.

Optimised for both high speed and extended endurance

The propulsion arrangement – which consists of a 16V4000M63L and two 16V4000M93L diesel engines from MTU, a fixed-pitch propeller, and two Hamilton HT900 waterjets – can deliver speeds of up to 35 knots.

The two 16V4000M93Ls drive the propeller while the single 16V4000M63L is connected to the two waterjets. Thanks to this configuration, the vessel is capable of both fast transits and efficient low-speed cruising that will ensure increased operating endurace.

Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, confirmed that the service's future FACMs will also feature combined propeller and waterjet propulsion to ensure improved performance and fuel efficiency.

Fitted out for anti-ship and land attack missions

Belati is fitted with an Advent combat management system and a Fleetstar data distribution system from Havelsan, an Aselsan CENK 200-N X-band surveillance radar, a Sperry Marine X-band navigation radar, and a Teledyne Phobos radar transmission analysis system.

Her armament meanwhile includes a Leonardo 40mm naval gun fitted on a remote weapon station, two 20mm autocannons, and Roketsan Atmaca surface-to-surface missiles. Guidance for the weapons is provided by a Leonardo Medusa electro-optical fire control system.

Privately owned shipbuilder Tesco Indomaritim constructed the FACM at its facilities in Bekasi, West Java. The FACM will be operated primarily in Indonesia's eastern waters under the navy’s Third Fleet Command headquartered in Southwest Papua.

KRI Belati
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Fast attack craft
Flag: Indonesia
Owner: Indonesian Navy
Builder: Tesco Indomaritim, Indonesia
Hull construction material: Aluminium
Superstructure construction material: Aluminium
Deck construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 62 metres (200 feet)
Beam: 9.0 metres (30 feet)
Main engines: MTU 16V4000M63L; 2 x MTU 16V4000M93L
Propulsion: Fixed-pitch propeller; 2 x Hamilton HT900 waterjets
Maximum speed: 35 knots
Radars: Aselsan X-band; Sperry Marine X-band
Other electronics: Havelsan combat management system; Havelsan data distribution system; Leonardo Medusa fire control system; Teledyne Phobos radar transmission analysis system
Armaments: Leonardo 40mm naval gun; 2 x 20mm autocannons; Atmaca surface-to-surface missiles
Crew: 62
Operational area: Eastern Indonesia
