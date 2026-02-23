VESSEL REVIEW | KRI Belati – Propeller and waterjet-equipped missile craft delivered to Indonesian Navy
The Indonesian Navy recently commissioned a new warship into service.
KRI Belati (“Dagger”) is a missile-equipped fast attack craft (FACM) of all-aluminium construction with a length of 62 metres (200 feet), a beam of nine metres (30 feet), a displacement of 500 tonnes, and a crew complement of 62.
Perhaps the most notable feature of the new vessel is her propulsion system, which can run on both conventional fuel and biofuel and includes a conventional propeller and two waterjets.
Optimised for both high speed and extended endurance
The propulsion arrangement – which consists of a 16V4000M63L and two 16V4000M93L diesel engines from MTU, a fixed-pitch propeller, and two Hamilton HT900 waterjets – can deliver speeds of up to 35 knots.
The two 16V4000M93Ls drive the propeller while the single 16V4000M63L is connected to the two waterjets. Thanks to this configuration, the vessel is capable of both fast transits and efficient low-speed cruising that will ensure increased operating endurace.
Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, confirmed that the service's future FACMs will also feature combined propeller and waterjet propulsion to ensure improved performance and fuel efficiency.
Fitted out for anti-ship and land attack missions
Belati is fitted with an Advent combat management system and a Fleetstar data distribution system from Havelsan, an Aselsan CENK 200-N X-band surveillance radar, a Sperry Marine X-band navigation radar, and a Teledyne Phobos radar transmission analysis system.
Her armament meanwhile includes a Leonardo 40mm naval gun fitted on a remote weapon station, two 20mm autocannons, and Roketsan Atmaca surface-to-surface missiles. Guidance for the weapons is provided by a Leonardo Medusa electro-optical fire control system.
Privately owned shipbuilder Tesco Indomaritim constructed the FACM at its facilities in Bekasi, West Java. The FACM will be operated primarily in Indonesia's eastern waters under the navy’s Third Fleet Command headquartered in Southwest Papua.