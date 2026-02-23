VESSEL REVIEW | KRI Belati – Propeller and waterjet-equipped missile craft delivered to Indonesian Navy

The propulsion arrangement – which consists of a 16V4000M63L and two 16V4000M93L diesel engines from MTU, a fixed-pitch propeller, and two Hamilton HT900 waterjets – can deliver speeds of up to 35 knots.

The two 16V4000M93Ls drive the propeller while the single 16V4000M63L is connected to the two waterjets. Thanks to this configuration, the vessel is capable of both fast transits and efficient low-speed cruising that will ensure increased operating endurace.

Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, confirmed that the service's future FACMs will also feature combined propeller and waterjet propulsion to ensure improved performance and fuel efficiency.