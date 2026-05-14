VESSEL REVIEW | Koln & Lubeck – German Navy corvettes for coastal anti-air and anti-surface missions

The ARGE K130 consortium – which consists of German shipbuilders the NVL Group, TKMS and German Naval Yards Kiel – has completed construction of two new ocean-going corvettes for the German Navy.

Köln and Lübeck belong to the K130 or Braunschweig-class of 10 ships, which are also capable of operation in littoral waters and were introduced as replacements for the German Navy’s 1980s-designed Gepard-class fast attack craft (all of which have since been retired).

Although the K130 ships are classed officially as corvettes due to their crew size, their primary missions (anti-surface warfare and anti-air warfare), armament and dimensions make them more similar to light frigates.