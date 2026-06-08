VESSEL REVIEW | ARC 24 de Julio – Colombian Navy's largest locally built warship enters service

The Colombian Navy recently took delivery of a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV).
ARC 24 de Julio is the lead ship of a new class of OPVs to be built by Colombian shipyard Cotecmar. The ship commemorates the Colombian Navy's victory over the Spanish fleet at the Battle of Lake Maracaibo, which took place in Venezuela on July 24, 1823.
The OPV is the largest warship designed and built entirely in Colombia with a length of 93 metres (310 feet), a beam of 14 metres (46 feet), a displacement of approximately 2,000 tons, and space for 64 crewmembers plus up to 45 additional personnel.
Both steel and aluminium were used in the vessel’s construction, and the builder said she features systems intended to enhance efficiency and safety while maximising her operational service life.
The OPV will be operated in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean. She will perform a range of missions including maritime border security, exclusive economic zone patrols, interdiction, surveillance, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and counter-piracy and counter-drug operations.
Four 2,200kW (3,000hp) diesel engines in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will drive two controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 10,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots. A 390kW bow thruster provides additional lateral manoeuvrability for berthing/unberthing and navigating in restrictive waters.
The ship draws electrical power from four 375kWe and four 740kWe generators. A 200kWe generator is available for emergency use. The engine and the generators are fed by diesel fuel tanks with a total capacity of 392 cubic metres (86,200 gallons).
Her armament includes a Leonardo/OTO Melara 76mm naval gun, an M242 Bushmaster 25mm autocannon fitted on a remote weapon station (RWS), and two additional RWS fitted with Browning M2 12.7mm heavy machine guns. Just outside the bridge are pintle mounts for M60 7.62mm general-purpose machine guns.
Although the ship is currently not fitted with missile armament, onboard space is available for the later installation of anti-ship missile launchers.
The electronics suite consists of an ARC-Daret-Barracuda fire control and combat management system and a Sisdef/Cotecmar tactical system.
The OPV also boasts a flight deck for use by an 11-ton utility helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles as well as space for a 14-metre boat and two seven-metre (23-foot) boats to be used in at-sea interceptions and boardings. The 14-metre boat will be launched and recovered via a stern ramp while the seven-metre boats have dedicated davits. Separate fuel tanks will hold petrol to be used by the small boats.
ARC 24 de Julio and her sisters are the successors of the 80-metre 20 de Julio-class OPVs that entered service with the Colombian Navy between 2012 and 2017. Construction of the newer OPVs is being undertaken in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class rules.