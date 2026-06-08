VESSEL REVIEW | ARC 24 de Julio – Colombian Navy's largest locally built warship enters service

The Colombian Navy recently took delivery of a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV).

ARC 24 de Julio is the lead ship of a new class of OPVs to be built by Colombian shipyard Cotecmar. The ship commemorates the Colombian Navy's victory over the Spanish fleet at the Battle of Lake Maracaibo, which took place in Venezuela on July 24, 1823.

The OPV is the largest warship designed and built entirely in Colombia with a length of 93 metres (310 feet), a beam of 14 metres (46 feet), a displacement of approximately 2,000 tons, and space for 64 crewmembers plus up to 45 additional personnel.