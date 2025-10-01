VESSEL REVIEW | AP 15484 – Shallow-draught minehunter demonstrator with autonomous navigation capability
Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) of the UAE, and French unmanned systems manufacturer Exail have unveiled a new 17.4- by 4.2-metre (57- by 14-foot) vessel equipped for naval mine countermeasures (MCM) operations.
The vessel features autonomous control systems and MCM technologies, along with integrated sensors. Space is available for up to 1,000 kg (2,200 pounds) of assorted payloads and four crewmembers, though the autonomous systems will allow for unmanned operation so that no personnel will be put at risk during MCM missions.
A draught of approximately 0.85 metre (2.8 feet) will permit operations in shallow nearshore waters.
Hybrid propulsion allowing fast transits and long-endurance loitering
Power for the vessel is provided by a hybrid arrangement consisting of two 900hp (670kW) diesel engines and waterjets. Cruising at five knots in electric mode will enable the vessel to operate silently for up to four hours. For fast transits, the vessel can reach a top speed of 40 knots on the diesel engines alone.
ADSB said that the demonstrator craft is designed to execute the full range of MCM operations with systems that will facilitate the precise and efficient scanning, detection, classification, and neutralisation of underwater mines.
Compact multi-role platform for naval use
The MCM vessel has been configured to serve as a mothership for up to three expendable unmanned mine disposal craft (MDCs) and a remotely operated vehicle that can be launched directly into the water, with or without the use of the vessel’s stern A-frame. As with the MCM vessel itself, the MDCs were also built by Exail.
The MCM vessel can mount a remotely controlled station for automatic weapons such as machine guns, thus giving it limited surface warfare capability. According to ADSB, the platform can also take on transport, surveillance, and mapping missions.
When the vessel is operating in manned configuration, the crew will benefit from enhanced situational awareness thanks to an electronics suite that includes a Raymarine radar, a 360-degree camera, and 3D forward-looking multibeam sonars. The camera integrates radar, AIS, weather monitoring and vessel status monitoring functions while the sonars are capable of obstacle detection, real-time seabed mapping and environmental assessment.
Following the launch of the demonstrator platform, the partners will initiate the second phase of the naval programme, which will see ADSB and Exail jointly develop a 12.5-metre (41-foot) inspection vessel, equipped with TII’s marine autonomy system and a towed sonar system, in the UAE.