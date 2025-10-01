VESSEL REVIEW | AP 15484 – Shallow-draught minehunter demonstrator with autonomous navigation capability

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) of the UAE, and French unmanned systems manufacturer Exail have unveiled a new 17.4- by 4.2-metre (57- by 14-foot) vessel equipped for naval mine countermeasures (MCM) operations.

The vessel features autonomous control systems and MCM technologies, along with integrated sensors. Space is available for up to 1,000 kg (2,200 pounds) of assorted payloads and four crewmembers, though the autonomous systems will allow for unmanned operation so that no personnel will be put at risk during MCM missions.

A draught of approximately 0.85 metre (2.8 feet) will permit operations in shallow nearshore waters.