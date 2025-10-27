Venezuela touts conspiracy theories about joint CIA/T&T action

Venezuela on Sunday condemned what it said was a military provocation by neighboring Trinidad and Tobago in coordination with the US Central Intelligence Agency, aimed at spurring a full military confrontation with the Latin American nation.

Joint military exercises between the US and Trinidad and Tobago are currently underway in the Caribbean and Venezuela said it had captured a group of mercenaries, "with direct information of the American intelligence agency," and whose goal it was to carry out a false-flag attack in the region.