Velo3D and Linde AMT to supply copper-nickel powder for US Navy systems
Additive manufacturing company Velo3D and metal powders specialist Linde AMT have signed an agreement to supply domestically produced copper-nickel (CuNi) powder to support the US Navy and the maritime industrial base program.
Velo3D said the collaboration provides a fully US-based solution for producing corrosion-resistant components used in naval systems such as shipboard piping, cooling systems, and structural components.
Linde AMT will produce the powder at its manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, for use in Velo3D's large-format 3D printers.
The initiative is intended to strengthen national manufacturing resiliency while enabling faster production of key parts for shipbuilding and fleet readiness.
The agreement follows a recent award to Velo3D by the US Navy to develop, qualify, and print CuNi components for shipbuilding modernisation.
Under that agreement, Velo3D will operate a dedicated printer using the new US-made powder to support year-round production at no cost to participating stakeholders.
Andy Shives, Global Director of Sales at Linde AMT, stated that the collaboration, "ensures a vertically integrated, US-made solution of powder, printers, and parts all produced domestically".
Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D, added that partnering with Linde AMT, "supports our mission to bolster the navy's surge capacity and accelerate modernisation".