Variant of Republic of Singapore Navy's littoral mission vessel being offered to Estonia

Swedish defence technology Saab and Singaporean counterpart ST Engineering have proposed a variant of the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Independence-class littoral mission vessel (LMV) for possible acquisition by the Estonian Navy.

Saab and ST Engineering had also collaborated on the development of the RSN's LMVs. Saab Kockums was responsible for the basic design work while ST Engineering undertook the detailed design and the actual construction of all eight ships.