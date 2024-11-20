US warship design selected as contender for Norwegian frigate program

The Constellation-class frigates are being manufactured by Fincantieri Marinette Marine as variants of the European Multi-Mission Frigates (Fregate Europeenne Multimissions; FREMM) designed and built jointly by French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group and Italy's Fincantieri for their respective countries' navies as well as export customers. The ships will be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electronic warfare, and information operations.

The final decision regarding the frigate selection will be made in 2025. If selected, the Constellation-class frigates for Norway will be built locally by Fincantieri subsidiary Vard at its Vard Langsten facilities.