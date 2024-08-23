US State Department approves Tunisian Navy patrol boat purchase
The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Tunisia of new 65-foot (20-metre) patrol boats and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of US$110 million.
Earlier this week, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.
The Government of Tunisia has requested to buy additional non-major defence equipment (non-MDE) boats and additional non-MDE articles and services that will be added to a previously implemented case.
The original FMS case, valued at US$49.3 million, included non-MDE boats and non-MDE articles and services, consisting of commercial variant marine global positioning systems; navigation systems; communications equipment; training; and other related elements of logistical and program support.
The principal contractor is SAFE Boats International, located in Bremerton, Washington. The DSCA said there are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.
The DSCA said that implementation of the sale will not require the assignment of any US Government or contractor representatives to Tunisia. Also, there will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.