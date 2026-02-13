US sends second aircraft carrier to Gulf as standoff with Iran grows

The US is sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, US media outlets reported late on Thursday.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships will be sent to the Middle East from the Caribbean, the New York Times, which first reported the news, said, citing US officials.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump had said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if a deal is not reached with Iran.