US sending Marines and amphibious assault ship to Middle East

The US military is deploying thousands more Marines to the Middle East, officials told Reuters on Friday, as President Donald Trump accused NATO allies of cowardice over their reluctance to send forces to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway, conduit for around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, has been effectively closed to most shipping since the United States and Israel launched the war against Iran almost three weeks ago.

Vital energy infrastructure in both Iran and neighbouring Persian Gulf states has also been attacked, and oil prices have jumped about 50 per cent since the start of the war on February 28, threatening a global economic shock.