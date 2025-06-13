US Secretary of the Navy advocates for sailors' "right to repair" equipment

Similarly, Phelan told lawmakers that when elevators stopped working aboard the carrier, the manufacturer had to be called in.

"They have to come out and diagnose the problem, and then they'll fix it," he said. "It is crazy. We should be able to fix this."

Phelan said intellectual property issues related to military hardware are a concern.

"We end up paying for a lot of things that we don't control, and we need to change that," he said. "And, so, contracting, in general, is something we're looking at very hard, and we need to really try to ensure going forward we control our IP, and we have the ability to fix things because if we're in a fight, how do we ... fix it then?"