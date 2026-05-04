US says it has missile destroyers in Persian Gulf and two American ships have crossed strait

The US military said two US Navy guided-missile destroyers had entered the Persian Gulf to break an Iranian blockade and that two US merchant ships had transited the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran said it had prevented a US warship entering the Persian Gulf.

US Central Command said its forces were supporting President Donald Trump's "Project Freedom", which aims to "guide out" commercial ships stranded in the gulf by the US-Israeli war on Iran, and were enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports.

The intervention appeared to raise the risk of a direct confrontation between the US and Iran in a waterway that usually carries a fifth of the world's seaborne oil and gas but has been blocked for two months as a result of the war.

Centcom said two US-flagged merchant vessels had crossed through the strait as the US destroyers operated in the gulf, adding, "American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping."

Earlier, Tehran said it had forced a US warship to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz, although Centcom quickly denied a report by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency that two missiles had hit the ship near the Iranian port of Jask.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters Iran had fired a warning shot and that it was unclear whether the warship had been damaged.