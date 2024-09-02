US Navy's newest harbour security boats enter service
The US Navy has begun operating a new fleet of small boats that will perform harbour security at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. Built by MetalCraft Marine of Ontario, Canada, each boat has a V-hull design and a length of 27 feet (8.2 metres).
The boats can operate under conditions of Sea State four and five and wave heights of between 13 and 18 feet (four and 5.5 metres).
Each boat also has ballistic protection panels on the wheelhouse, a Furuno radar, a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera, and a bow weapons mount for a 7.62mm general-purpose machine gun. Power is provided by two Honda outboard engines that can deliver speeds of up to 40 knots.
The navy will acquire 24 boats from the same series for operation throughout the region, which also encompasses Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in nearby Virginia Beach. Deliveries are scheduled to be completed before the end of this year.