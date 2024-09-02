US Navy's newest harbour security boats enter service

The boats can operate under conditions of Sea State four and five and wave heights of between 13 and 18 feet (four and 5.5 metres).

Each boat also has ballistic protection panels on the wheelhouse, a Furuno radar, a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera, and a bow weapons mount for a 7.62mm general-purpose machine gun. Power is provided by two Honda outboard engines that can deliver speeds of up to 40 knots.