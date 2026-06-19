US Navy to solicit proposals for $30b shipyard infrastructure contract

The US Navy intends to issue a request for proposals for a multiple award construction contract by the end of September 2026.

This indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract is designed to support waterfront and marine construction projects, with an aggregate maximum estimated value of $30 billion over a potential ten-year period.

The program will focus on constructing a new multi-mission dry dock at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington. The proposed facility will accommodate shipyard repair services for the newest Ford-class aircraft carriers and Nimitz-class carriers.