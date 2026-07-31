US Navy retires littoral combat ship Fort Worth

The US Navy decommissioned the Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Fort Worth during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego on Wednesday, July 29.

The second Freedom-class LCS and the first US Navy ship to be named after the city of Fort Worth in Texas served for nearly 14 years, having been commissioned in Galveston on September 22, 2012.

Built by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine, in Marinette, Wisconsin, Fort Worth was designed as a test platform for the Freedom-class LCS. The navy said that since her commissioning, she has been at the forefront of testing and validating new naval technologies and warfare capabilities.