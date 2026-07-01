US Navy landing ship arrives in Venezuela for earthquake relief effort

The US Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) USS Fort Lauderdale arrived in Venezuela earlier this week as part of the relief effort after the country suffered two magnitude seven-plus earthquakes on June 24.

The LPD is berthed portside at the Port of La Guaira, providing vital support to relief operations. The ship also offers additional medical capabilities and serves as a communications and distribution node to bolster the humanitarian assistance network, ensuring aid reaches the hardest-hit areas of the country.

La Guaira was temporarily closed following the earthquakes but has been reopened to facilitate the delivery of relief aid such as supplies and equipment.