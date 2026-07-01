US Navy landing ship arrives in Venezuela for earthquake relief effort

The US Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) USS Fort Lauderdale arrived in Venezuela earlier this week as part of the relief effort after the country suffered two magnitude seven-plus earthquakes on June 24.
The LPD is berthed portside at the Port of La Guaira, providing vital support to relief operations. The ship also offers additional medical capabilities and serves as a communications and distribution node to bolster the humanitarian assistance network, ensuring aid reaches the hardest-hit areas of the country.
La Guaira was temporarily closed following the earthquakes but has been reopened to facilitate the delivery of relief aid such as supplies and equipment.
The port was reopened with the aid of 130 US Marines working in coordination with local authorities and the US State Department. However, there is no confirmation yet on when the port will be reopened to commercial shipping.
The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Billings has also been deployed to provide additional rotary-wing capabilities, US Southern Command said in an update on Tuesday, June 30.
Fort Lauderdale and Billings' deployments are part of the wider US Government humanitarian response to the June 24 earthquakes. According to a press statement published by the UN on Monday, June 29, the earthquakes left at least 1,700 dead while more than 5,000 were injured.