US Navy destroyer arrives in Israeli port amid rising US-Iran tensions

A US Navy destroyer has docked at the Israeli port of Eilat, Israel's Ynet news website reported on Friday, citing the military, as tensions between Washington and Iran escalate.

Ynet said the arrival of the destroyer at the southern port on the Gulf of Aqaba, near Israel's borders with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and part of ongoing cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries.

The US Navy and Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump signalled he was open to talks with Iran, even as Washington dispatched additional military assets to the Middle East.