US Navy commissions littoral combat ship Kingsville

USS Kingsville was built at Austal USA's shipyard in Mobile, Alabama under a contract originally awarded in December 2018. The 18th Independence-class LCS is also the first American warship to be named after the city of Kingsville, Texas.

The name Kingsville was chosen due in part to the decades-old partnership between the city and the navy. Specifically, Kingsville is also home to a similarly named US Navy air station that trains the service's future tactical jet pilots.