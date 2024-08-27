US Navy commissions littoral combat ship Kingsville
USS Kingsville at its commissioning ceremony at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, August 24, 2024US Navy/Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh
Naval Ships

US Navy commissions littoral combat ship Kingsville

Published on

The US Navy commissioned its newest Independence-class littoral combat ship (LCS) into service in a ceremony in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday, August 24.

USS Kingsville was built at Austal USA's shipyard in Mobile, Alabama under a contract originally awarded in December 2018. The 18th Independence-class LCS is also the first American warship to be named after the city of Kingsville, Texas.

The name Kingsville was chosen due in part to the decades-old partnership between the city and the navy. Specifically, Kingsville is also home to a similarly named US Navy air station that trains the service's future tactical jet pilots.

Kingsville has a length of 418 feet (127 metres), a beam of 104 feet (31.6 metres), and a displacement of 3,104 tonnes at full load. Armament includes a BAE Systems naval gun, four Browning M2 12.7mm machine guns, and Evolved SeaRAM surface-to-air missiles.

The ship's propulsion will deliver a maximum speed of 43 knots. Alternatively, a cruising speed of 20 knots will enable the LCS to sail up to 4,300 nautical miles.

USA
North America
WBW newbuild
Texas
Australia
Austal USA
Littoral Combat Ship
Independence class
USS Kingsville
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com