US Navy commissions destroyer Harvey C. Barnum Jr.

The US Navy commissioned its newest guided-missile destroyer during a ceremony on Saturday, April 11.
USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. was built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works. The ship honours Colonel Harvey C. Barnum, Jr., a US Marine Corps officer who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War.
The destroyer has been built as an Arleigh Burke-class flight IIA ship equipped with improved integrated air and missile defence capabilities, increased computing power, and radar upgrades that improve detection range and reaction time against modern air warfare and ballistic missile threats.
The 513-foot (156-metre) destroyer is powered by four GE LM2500 gas turbines that deliver a speed of 31 knots.
Armament includes a 127mm naval gun, 25mm autocannons, a 20mm close-in weapon system, torpedoes, surface-to-air missiles, and Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles.
The now-retired Colonel Barnum was also on board the ship bearing his name when it underwent its initial sea trials in July 2025.