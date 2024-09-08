US Navy commissions amphibious ship Richard M. McCool Jr.
The US Navy commissioned its newest amphibious transport dock (LPD) in a ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Saturday, September 7.
USS Richard M. McCool Jr. was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The ship honours US Navy veteran and Medal of Honor recipient retired Captain Richard Miles McCool Jr.
Richard M. McCool Jr. is the 13th San Antonio-class LPD, designed to support embarking, transporting, and bringing elements of 650 US Marines ashore by landing craft or air-cushion vehicles. A flight deck hangar will be capable of supporting MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.
The LPD has an LOA of 684 feet (208.5 metres), a beam of 105 feet (31.9 metres), a draught of 23 feet (seven metres), and a crew complement of 360. Four Colt-Pielstick diesel engines propel the ship to a speed of 22 knots.
The self-defence armament includes RIM-116 surface-to-air missiles and two 30mm autocannons. A surface search radar is also fitted.