US Navy commissions amphibious ship Richard M. McCool Jr.

USS Richard M. McCool Jr. was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The ship honours US Navy veteran and Medal of Honor recipient retired Captain Richard Miles McCool Jr.

Richard M. McCool Jr. is the 13th San Antonio-class LPD, designed to support embarking, transporting, and bringing elements of 650 US Marines ashore by landing craft or air-cushion vehicles. A flight deck hangar will be capable of supporting MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.