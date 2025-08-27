US Navy carrier strike group completes Northern Edge 2025 exercise

The US Navy's USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group (CSG) has completed its participation in the US Indo-Pacific Command-led joint force exercise, Northern Edge 2025, which concluded on August 25. The exercise took place over nine days in the North Pacific Ocean, from the Gulf of Alaska through the Aleutian Island chain.

The strike group, comprising approximately 5,000 sailors and marines, completed a variety of exercise events across multiple domains. The flagship, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, served as the command and control hub for the strike group, which also included the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane, USS Michael Murphy, and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.