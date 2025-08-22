US Navy and JMSDF conduct joint refuelling exercise

A US Military Sealift Command (MSC) commercial charter tanker, the Stena Imperative, and a Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) oiler, the JS Ōmi, conducted a consolidated cargo replenishment-at-sea (CONSOL) off the coast of Kyushu, Japan, from August 12 to 15.

A CONSOL is the process where an MSC tanker conducts underway refuelling and cargo transfer to a combat logistics force ship, such as a naval oiler, at sea. Before the at-sea phase, the vessel must first complete Ships Qualification Training (SQT), which involves pier-side dry-run connection training to certify that it is fully equipped to safely receive fuel.