US Navy amphibious ship to support NASA's Artemis II space mission

The US Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) USS John P. Murtha has been selected to serve as the recovery ship for the Orion spacecraft and its crew upon their return from the NASA Artemis II space mission.

The Artemis II mission is the first crewed flight of NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, sending four astronauts on an approximately 10-day journey that will take them beyond the Moon. This mission is the first manned voyage to the vicinity of the Moon in over 50 years.

Upon completion of their mission, the Orion capsule will splash down in the Pacific Ocean, where Murtha and her crew will be prepared to recover the astronauts and the spacecraft.