US Navy amphibious ship Harrisburg floated out

Like its San Antonio-class sister LPDs, the future Harrisburg is designed to support embarking, transporting, and landing US Marines and their equipment by conventional landing craft (LCU) or air-cushioned landing craft (LCAC).

The LPD's well deck can accommodate either one LCU or two LCACs, and the ship's capabilities are further enhanced by its flight deck and hangar, enabling the ship to operate a variety of helicopters and the MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.