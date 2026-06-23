US Navy aircraft carrier concludes deployment in Latin America

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and its strike group have completed their deployment to the US Southern Command area of responsibility as part of the "Southern Seas 2026" exercise.
Operating alongside partner nation maritime forces, the aircraft carrier and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley circumnavigated the Latin American continent to execute passing exercises and operations.
The deployment marked the eleventh iteration of the exercise since 2007. According to military officials, this year recorded approximately 339 distinguished visitor embarkations and 3,100 hosted guests during various port visits, representing the highest number of Latin American leadership visits in the history of the event.
During the mission, the strike group conducted naval engagements with 14 nations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Jamaica and Mexico. The fleet also completed port visits in Brazil, Chile, Jamaica and Panama.
An international staff of approximately a dozen officers from six partner nations, including Colombia and Guyana, embarked aboard the USS Nimitz to receive instruction from US Naval War College professors. These officers collaborated with personnel from Destroyer Squadron 9 to carry out operational planning at sea.
"The USS Nimitz's Southern Seas 2026 deployment provided a unique opportunity to enhance interoperability and build proficiency with our partner nations across the maritime domain," said Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello, Commander of US Naval Forces Southern Command and US Fourth Fleet.