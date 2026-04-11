US military setting conditions to clear mines from Strait of Hormuz

The US military said on Saturday that it had started “setting conditions" for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, with two US warships passing through the key waterway.

In a post on social media, the US Central Command said the USS Frank Peterson and USS Michael Murphy transited the Strait of Hormuz, "as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps."

"Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command, said in a statement.