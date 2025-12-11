Naval Ships

US, Malaysian forces conclude Exercise CARAT 2025

The crew of the US Navy littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati conducts small boat operations and a personnel transfer with the Royal Malaysian Navy guided-missile frigate KD Lekiu during the sea phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia 2025 in the Strait of Malacca, December 8, 2025.
The crew of the US Navy littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati conducts small boat operations and a personnel transfer with the Royal Malaysian Navy guided-missile frigate KD Lekiu during the sea phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Malaysia 2025 in the Strait of Malacca, December 8, 2025.US Navy/Lieutenant (junior grade) Joseph Tolentino
Published on

The US Navy, the US Marine Corps, and the Malaysian Armed Forces recently concluded the joint exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025.

The weeklong exercise also included sea manoeuvres wherein the US Navy Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati and the Royal Malaysian Navy Lekiu-class guided-missile frigate KD Lekiu sailed in formation and conducted numerous drills including communications drills, simulated air defence exercises, formation sailing, and deck landing qualifications within the Strait of Malacca.

In addition to Cincinnati and Lekiu, CARAT Malaysia 2025 saw participation from a US Navy P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft; US Marines from Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team – Pacific and Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia; and personnel from Destroyer Squadron Seven and Commander, Task Force 75.

The US Navy said the drills in the Strait of Malacca were conducted, "to enhance regional stability and interoperability to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Training across a wide range of warfighting capabilities, personnel ashore meanwhile engaged in topics to include legal, cyber, maritime domain awareness, medical, and diving and salvage during the week-long exercise.

Asia
North America
US Navy
Malaysia
Malacca Strait
Littoral Combat Ship
Independence class
Royal Malaysian Navy
United States
USS Cincinnati
KD Lekiu
Lekiu class

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com