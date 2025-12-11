US, Malaysian forces conclude Exercise CARAT 2025

In addition to Cincinnati and Lekiu, CARAT Malaysia 2025 saw participation from a US Navy P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft; US Marines from Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team – Pacific and Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia; and personnel from Destroyer Squadron Seven and Commander, Task Force 75.

The US Navy said the drills in the Strait of Malacca were conducted, "to enhance regional stability and interoperability to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Training across a wide range of warfighting capabilities, personnel ashore meanwhile engaged in topics to include legal, cyber, maritime domain awareness, medical, and diving and salvage during the week-long exercise.