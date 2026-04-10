US, Ecuadorian Navies conduct joint maritime exercise

The Ecuadorian and US Navies conducted a bilateral maritime exercise as part of US Naval Forces Southern Command/US Fourth Fleet’s Southern Seas 2026 deployment in the Pacific Ocean from April 7 to 8.
The exercise included participation by the Ecuadorian Esmeraldas-class missile corvettes BAE Manabi and BAE Loja , Ecuadorian A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and MH-60 Sea Hawks assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17.
Training conducted included subject matter expert exchanges, simulated maritime interdiction operations scenarios, a live-fire gunnery exercise, manoeuvring in formation, and an air defence exercise.
Nimitz also hosted a visit of senior Ecuadorian government and military leaders accompanied by US Charge d’Affaires in Ecuador Lawrence Petroni.
The US Navy said the visit was one of many planned opportunities for distinguished visitors to observe aircraft carrier operations during Southern Seas 2026.
Southern Seas 2026 marks the 11th iteration of the exercise to the region since 2007. Like the previous deployments.