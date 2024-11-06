US builder unveils new series of multi-role SES vessels
Eureka Naval Craft, a recently established company based in Delaware, recently unveiled a new series of vessels utilising surface effect ship (SES) designs and capable of performing various roles in defence and security applications.
Eureka's vessels were designed using SES technology developed by Norway's Espeland and Skomedal Naval Architects (ESNA). The design will deliver high cruising speeds of over 38 knots and multi-role capability by leveraging proven innovations from the offshore energy sector.
The vessels are specifically engineered for critical missions including patrol, interdiction, reconnaissance, and attack, providing defence of vital infrastructure and naval bases across diverse environments.
Outfitted with advanced modular systems, Eureka’s SES vessels will ensure comprehensive protection against threats from the surface, air, and underwater. Other functions will include logistics support and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC).
The vessels are capable of operating from amphibious landing ship well decks and conducting beach landings with self-recovery. Additionally, they can also be converted to undertake remote unmanned operations.
The vessels that Eureka will introduce to the market include four different variants:
A 118-foot (36-metre) vessel for patrol, interdiction, reconnaissance, attack, air defence, logistics, and MEDEVAC with a crew of between five and seven plus space for 15 additional personnel. Armament options include 30mm cannon, machine guns, and anti-tank guided missiles.
A 118-foot vessel for coast guard, border patrol, and fisheries enforcement with a crew of between four and seven plus space for 15 additional personnel and a rigid inflatable boat. Armament options include 30mm cannon and 12.7mm machine guns.
A 57-foot (17-metre) landing craft with a crew of three and space for 24 troops or two quadbikes. Features can include 12.7mm machine guns and active defence countermeasures.
A 57-foot autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) that can also carry 20-foot ISO containers or armament including anti-ship missiles