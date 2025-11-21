US and South Korean navies conduct maritime operations exercise

The US Navy and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy have conducted a maritime counter special operations forces exercise (MCSOFEX) in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, and its surrounding waters and airspace. The exercise ran from November 17 to 20.

This year’s second iteration of MCSOFEX involved four days of enhanced bilateral training focused on naval interoperability and collaboration to address shared maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. The drill follows the recent trilateral “Freedom Edge” exercise between the US, Japan, and ROK navies.