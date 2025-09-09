US and Japanese warships conduct bilateral operations in Philippine Sea

Ships from the US Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) have conducted bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea from September 4 to 5.
The US Navy stated the operations were in support of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and provided a valuable opportunity to improve combined readiness across the allied navies.
The participants in the exercise included the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins, the JMSDF Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise, and the JMSDF Takanami-class destroyer JS Suzunami.
The US Navy remarked that it regularly operates alongside its allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of a shared commitment to upholding international law.
It added that this latest operation builds on numerous other engagements, such as Pacific Vanguard 2025, through which the US Navy and JMSDF, “have continued to strengthen an alliance.”
Cmdr. Jordan R. White, commanding officer of the Higgins, commented, "Bilateral operations between the US and Japan enhance our combined forces. These opportunities enable us to train together, learn from one another, and enhance our combined warfighting capabilities to improve overall interoperability."