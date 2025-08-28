US, allied forces join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025

Maritime forces from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), the Royal New Zealand Navy, the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), the US Navy and the US Marine Corps begin multilateral maritime exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025 with an opening ceremony on Monday, August 25.

The cooperative exercise brings together service members from five Indo-Pacific nations to enhance their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare, air warfare, and advanced manoeuvring scenarios to improve overall interoperability between the forces.