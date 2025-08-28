"Unprecedented": Japan hails security ties as HMS Prince of Wales visits Tokyo

Tokyo has been seeking to broaden security ties beyond its alliance with the United States to help counter China's growing influence. London, meanwhile, is working to expand its role in the Indo-Pacific as the region increasingly becomes a driver of global economic growth.

"The security of the Indo-Pacific is interlinked and indivisible with security in the Euro-Atlantic," Healey said.

Britain's Prince of Wales aircraft carrier is visiting Japan as part of a 12-nation strike group with 4,000 personnel on an eight-month mission across the region. It is the first ever port call to Tokyo by a foreign aircraft carrier.