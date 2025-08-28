Ukraine claims it struck a small, Kalibr missile-carrying Russian warship

Ukraine's military has struck a small missile-carrying Russian warship in the Sea of Azov, causing damage, Ukrainian military intelligence said on Thursday.

"As a result of the strikes, a Russian missile ship, which was in the potential launch zone of Kalibr missiles in the Temryuk Bay, was damaged and forced to leave the combat duty area," military intelligence said on Telegram.

