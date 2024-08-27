UAV-capable warship for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy

Shahid Bagheri is a conversion of the former containership Perarin. Classified by the IRGCN as a “base support ship”, the vessel is perceived by analysts as likely to be used to launch uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) and missiles as well as operate a number of helicopters. The angled deck and a ski-jump take-off aid will facilitate the operation of large fixed-wing UAVs.

The vessel is the latest example of Iran’s policy of weathering international sanctions by means of converting large civilian ships for military use. It will probably be deployed on overseas “flag showing” missions in order to further raise the international profile of the IRGCN.